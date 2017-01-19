Trouble mounts for BJP in Uttarakhand, ignored leaders part ways

Angry BJP leaders protesting at BJP office in Dehradun, after the party announced the first list of candidates for Uttarakhand assembly election (PHOTO: SNS)

In the process to accommodate Congress rebels, BJP has created dissatisfaction among its own party leaders. Many ignored BJP leaders, who were denied party ticket for Uttarakhand assembly election, have resigned from the saffron party to contest as independent candidates.

Suresh Jain, who was hopeful of getting party symbol from Roorkee, resigned from the primary membership of BJP on Thursday. Jain was denied, as BJP had to accommodate Congress rebel Pradeep Batra from the Roorkee assembly seat. Similar was the case of Shailendra Rawat, from Kotdwar assembly seat, he was ignored for turncoat Harak Singh Rawat. The list is long and BJP workers are not happy with the way local leaders were ignored to accommodate Congress rebels.

Sitting Yamkeshwar MLA Vijaya Barthwal is also angry for not getting party symbol- as BJP has decided to field former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Major General (Retd.) B.C Khanduri‘s daughter Ritu Khanduri from the assembly seat.

BJP kept its promise, made to the Congress rebels after they staged revolt against Harish Rawat government last year, by providing party ticket to nine of the ten turncoat leaders. Ticket aspires like Omgopal Rawat (Narendra Nagar), Asha Nautiyal (Kedarnath), Shailendra Rawat (Kotdwar), Dhanilal Shah (Ghansali), Suratram Nautical (Yamunotri), Devakar Bhatt (Devprayag), Vijaya Barthwal (Yamkeshwar), Tirath Rawat (Chaubattyakhal) are among the long list of angry leaders. The ire of own party workers might prove costly for BJP as many have even started implementing their plan-b.

Suratram Nautiyal hosted a public meeting at Bhatwari (Uttarkashi) to announce that he will be contesting as independent candidate from Yamunotri seat. Devekar Bhatt has decided to leave BJP and contest from a regional party. Rajeshwar Painuli will be contesting under Indian Business Party from Pratapnagar. Shailendra Rawat officially resigned from BJP on Thursday to fight polls.

Many denied BJP leaders are on the radar of Congress. In many weak seats, Congress might field BJP rebels.