Tripura records 2.56% increase in electorate

Tripura has registered a 2.56 per cent increase in the total number of its electorate, an Election Department official said here on Friday after the final electoral rolls were published.

The official said the total voters as per the final rolls were 2,505,906 compared with 2,443,438 earlier. Of the total, 1,230,212 are women.

The official said 41,907 of the newly-enlisted voters - including 17,679 females - were enrolled on attaining the age of 18.

The latest rolls - published on Thursday after a four-month special summary revision - showed the gender ratio has increased to 964 females per every 1,000 males. The national gender ratio in electoral lists is 933 females to 1,000 male electorate.

"Though I have no readily available exact data, the gender ratio in four Northeastern states of Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh is much higher than in other Indian states."

In 2012 and 2014, the gender ratio in the voters lists of Tripura was respectively 958 and 962 females to 1,000 males.