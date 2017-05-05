Tripura gears up to welcome Amit Shah for two-day state visit

The town of Agartala in Tripura is all set to welcome Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah as he will be visiting the Left Front-ruled state on May 6 for two days.

The city which during the last two decades, has witnessed red flag of Communist parties is now being decorated with the BJP's flags to welcome Shah.

During his two-day visit, Shah will prepare a road-map on how to win the next assembly elections, due in the first half of 2018 and will hold a series of meetings with the party members and senior tribal leaders.

On May 7, Shah will leave for Kumarghat in Unakoti district to address a party rally.

Having forfeited security deposit in 47 of the 50 seats it contested in Tripura in the 2013 assembly election, the BJP has increased its vote share and its candidates finished second to winning CPI-M nominees in three bypolls held there since.



BJP leaders claim the party has emerged as the principal challenger to the Left and pointed to the recent defection of a top Trinamool

Congress leader and some others to the party.



Less than a week after the BJP formed government in neighbouring Manipur, virtually the entire state unit of the Trinamool Congress in

Tripura had joined the saffron party.



The BJP chief will visit all states by September-end as part of his campaign to strengthen the party as it readies for another round of

assembly polls and the Lok Sabha elections in 2019.



