Tripura CPI-M begins stir against demonetisation

The ruling CPI-M in Tripura on Saturday launched a five-day statewide agitation to protest the demonetisation of high value notes.

"The Central government must vacate all restrictions in banking transactions including withdrawal of money by the people," Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) central committee member Bijan Dhar said elaborating the issues of the agitation, which is a part of the party's nationwide stir.

"We are also demanding to compensate the revenue loss of the state governments due to demonetisation of old notes of Rs.1,000 and Rs.500. The Central government must announce compensation for those families whose members were due to the step of demonetisation," he added.

The other issues to be highlighted during the agitation include waiving of farmer loans, withdrawal of restrictions relating to cooperative banks, no forceful imposition of cashless transactions and continuation of public distribution system with the old method.