Tripura Assembly budget session to begin from Friday

The month-long budget session of the Tripura Assembly will begin here on Friday, Speaker Ramendra Chandra Debnath said on Thursday.

"The budget session of Tripura Assembly would start on Friday and after a break, it would continue till March 15. The actual sittings of the session would be nine days," Debnath told reporters.

He said that Governor Tathagata Roy would deliver his customary address to the legislature on the opening day on Friday, while Finance Minister Bhanulal Saha would present the state Budget for the 2016-17 financial year on Monday.

The Speaker said that some bills, including a bill amending the Tripura Lokayukta Act, 2008, would be presented in the house.

The Opposition Congress and Trinamool Congress said that they would raise some important issues in the house. These include action against chit fund organisations and recent violent incidents in the state.