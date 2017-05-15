Triple talaq should be declared invalid: Haryana minister

Haryana minister Anil Vij on Monday said triple talaq should be declared invalid as most of the Muslim countries have done it and also women from minority community in the country have been raising their voices against it.



The state Health Minister said that the BJP government supports the rights of Muslim women.



"Personally, I am of the view that triple talaq should be declared as invalid," Vij said.



"Most of the Muslim countries have declared it invalid and Muslim women have been raising their voice in India too against triple talaq," he told reporters here on the sidelines of an event.



Meanwhile, replying to a question on Aam Aadmi Party, Vij alleged, "They are involved in corruption and scams and the party has lost its credibility among the people".



Arvind Kejriwal has been badly exposed after serious charges have been levelled by his own ousted minister Kapil Mishra, he added.