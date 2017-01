A Trinamool Congress delegation on Thursday met President Pranab Mukherjee at Raj Bhawan here.

According to TMC sources, it was a courtesy call.

The delegation was led by party vice president Mukul Roy and party secretary general Partha Chatterjee. The meeting lasted for twenty minutes.

Presdent Pranab Mukherjee, who arrived in West Bengal on Wednesday, is on a three-day visit to the state.