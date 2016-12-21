Trinamool Congress workers protest arrest of MPs

Trinamool Congress activists on Wednesday protested in front of the CBI office here to denounce the arrest of two of its MPs in connection with the Rose Valley group chit fund scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought two MPs - Tapas Pal and Sudip Bandyopadhya - to Bhubaneswar after arresting them in Kolkata.

Party workers led by TMC MLA Akhil Giri staged a demonstration in front of the CBI office here.

They also announced a mega rally on January 10 in Bhubaneswar.

They alleged that the arrests were politically motivated and was a conspiracy of the central government.

"The BJP has hatched a vain plan to eliminate our party after Mamata Banerjee took out a nationwide movement against demonetisation. The allegations against our MPs are completely baseless", Giri said.