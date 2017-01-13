Trinamool Congress releases second list of candidates for Punjab polls

All India Trinamool Congress on Friday released its second list of 10 candidates for February four assembly polls in Punjab.

Party's Punjab unit head and former Congress MP Jagmeet Singh Brar said that a third list will be announced soon.

"Trinamool Congress may field candidates on 40 seats," he said. There are 117 Assembly seats in Punjab.

"In the coming days we are also hopeful of developing a consensus among all parties to put up a joint consensus candidate against the NDA for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat," Brar said here.

He said the TMC will campaign on issues like "rise" of crime and drug menace, agrarian crisis, Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) water dispute, and the Modi government's "dictatorial" demonetisation.

Prominent candidates in the list include Gurkimat Sidhu who resigned as General Secretary of the Youth Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) founder members Tarandeep Sunny and Baljit Singh Talwandi.

Earlier, the party had announced names of five candidates in its first list.