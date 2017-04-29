Trinamool-BJP activists clash in Howrah, RAF deployed

A clash broke out between activists of the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress in front of a police station in West Bengal's Howrah on Saturday, and police had to carry out a baton charge to control the situation, a senior police officer said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) claimed several of its supporters were injured in the attack.

Stones and bricks were hurled during the violence. Rapid Action Force (RAF) Apersonnel have been deployed in the area, police said.

"The clash happened between two opposing groups. We are trying to identify these people. Police had to baton charge to control the clash. The situation is under control now," said a senior officer from Shibpur police station.

According to the district BJP leaders, the ruling party supporters intimidated their activists and hurled stones and bombs at them on their way back from a demonstration at Howrah's Shibpur police station.

"This was a pre-planned attack by the local Trinamool Councillor. Some of the miscreants also hurled bombs at during the clash. Nearly 40 of our supporters including 10-12 women were heckled. Some of them got injured in the attack. Police was also attacked," BJP Howrah town District Secretary Debanjal Chatterjee told IANS over phone.

A Trinamool leader however said his party supporters rushed to the area to restore peace. "The BJP is bent upon stoking violence," the leader said.