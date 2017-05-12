Trilokpuri residents move NGT against DMRC over 'green areas'

Residents of Trilokpuri in East Delhi have moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking directions to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) not to use 'green areas' for rehabilitation purpose saying it would adversely affect the environment and ecology of the area.

The 59-km-long corridor of DMRC's pink line (Mukundpur- Shiv Vihar) corridor passing through Trilokpuri area, situated between Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Vinod Nagar, needs relocation of 156 plots housing over 1,000-odd residents of block 15 of Trilokpuri colony.

The DMRC will now be constructing new houses for these residents on an alternative plot belongs to Delhi UrbanShelter Improvement Board, the plea said.

Referring to a NGT order dated February 17, the residents of block 16, 17 and 18 have contended that the tribunal had directed Delhi Metro not to use the green area for residential purpose.

However, the DMRC carrying on the construction over the said land in question and using the same for residential purpose, they claimed while seeking levy of fine on the Delhi Metro for violation of order.

“Aggrieved by the action of DMRC for carrying on the construction over the said land in question and using the same for residential purpose, the counsel for the applicants sent a legal notice to the DMRC chairman, his counsel and chairman of Delhi Development Authority asking them to stop construction on land in question for residential purpose.

“However, no authority except the counsel for the DMRC sent a reply to the counsel for the applicants stating that the order of NGT is strictly being complied with by the DMRC. It is submitted that that the reply sent by the counsel for the DMRC was not true since there was continuous disregard to the NGT order which is proved by the photographs annexed,” the plea, filed through advocates Rahul Khurana and Pawan Reley, said.

The petition contends that they also filed police complaint against the DMRC for non-compliance of the order but no action has been taken by the authorities till date.

The green panel had earlier noted that the Delhi Development Authority has clearly admitted that the plot in question was a green area as per its zonal plan and it cannot be used for residential purpose.

“However, if the land use is permitted to be changed, the parties would be at liberty to act in accordance with law,” the NGT had said.