Tribal organisations in Nagaland on Wednesday demanded the resignation of the TR Zeliang-led government in the aftermath of the killing of two persons and injuries to several others in clashes between the police and a mob.

The demand was made by the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC), comprising Naga tribal organisations, during the send-off service of the two deceased at the Agri-Expo junction in Dimapur on Wednesday afternoon.

After the send-off service, the bodies of the two deceased were rallied through NH 29. The burial service will be held in the state capital hereon Thursday.

JCC representative Vekhosayi, while condoling the demise of the two persons during last night's public movement against the government's decision to hold polls on Wednesday to 12 councils, said "their sacrifice should not go in vain".

The JCC also demanded the suspension of the police personnel "involved in the indiscriminate firing", along with the Dimapur Police Commissioner.

It also urged the government to nullify the polling held to the 12 town councils spread over the state.

Meanwhile, business establishments, government offices and educational institutions remained closed as the JCC has called for an indefinite bandh since Tuesday night.

A government vehicle was set ablaze for defying the bandh call in Dimapur on Wednesday.

During the day, a government-registered motorcycle was reduced to ashes while the vehicle of former chief secretary Lalthara, who is currently the Advisor to Chief Minister TR Zeliang, was also smashed by bandh supporters.

The State Civil Secretariat and Office of the State Election Commission also remained closed for the day, while the ministers preferred to move in private vehicles.

Despite the boycott call of the tribal organisations, polling to nine town councils - Jalukie, Peren, Naginimora, Tobu, Tizit, Pungro, Shamator, Aboi and Noklak - were held peacefully.

However, no voter turned up in Tening and Longkhim, while unruly mobs went into a rampage and damaged all the 11 polling stations as well as the EVMs in Longleng, because of which polling could not be held.

Nagaland has 32 councils, which include three municipal councils and 29 town councils.

Nominations in six councils were not filed, while the candidates of four councils withdrew from the fray, in compliance with the tribal organisations' directive of boycotting the polls with a 33-per cent women reservation.