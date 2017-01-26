Trekkers to get safety via online portal

Tracking tourists who go missing while on trekking in picturesque valleys of Himalayas around Kullu-Manali in Himachal Pradesh has always been an uphill task for the district administration.

Such missing cases have become a cause of concern as around 20 tourists, mostly foreigners from US & Europe have gone officially gone missing during 2010-16 in Himachal Pradesh, raising doubts of the hill state being ideal place for trekking.

But now, tracking and providing emergency services to stranded tourists would become easy for authorities in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh with the administration launching online website www.GoKullu.com (Karizmatic Kullu).

The online portal besides providing info on must visit places and other local attractions in district, have a unique system of geo-tracking that will help the District administration in tracking and monitoring the footsteps of trekkers in case of any emergency.

“For availing any help in case of emergency during trekking, tourists need to register on www.GoKullu.com website after which he can tracked with the help of GPS,” Deputy Commissioner Kullu, Yunus Khan said.

Khan said after registration, the tourists can be tracked through their smartphones even if there is no internet connectivity. “If any tourist is not carrying smartphone then he would be provided with GPS device,” he said, adding the initiative has been taken to make the tourists feel that they are safe.

He added all the tourists would be urged to register themselves on the portal. “Further, all government agencies as police, Forest and Foreigner Registration office would be involved in the campaign to ensure safety of tourists,” he added.

Kullu DC added in addition, the portal would bring cultural awareness about Kullu valley and set the new social standards through sustainable tourism.

The online portal has been developed by district administration, Kullu to provide online access to as many as 30-35 lakh tourists who visits Kullu and Manali every year to enjoy scenic beauty of Himalayas.

The website will also help in providing real time weather report, exhaustive catalogue of must see places, registered tourists guides, hotels, travel agencies, temples and home stays.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Kullu district, particularly Manali area is abounds with routes that tread rocky terrains, dense forests and alpine meadows offering ecstatic views of the Kullu Valley and the Himalayan foothills.

This makes Manali the perfect launch pad for treks and attracts trekking enthusiasts from all over the world.

Some of the famous treks among tourists are Malana Village Trek, Bara Banghal and Bir Trek, Hampta Pass Trek, Jogini Waterfalls Trek, Deo Tibba Base Camp Trek, Beas Kund Trek, Brighu Lake Trek, and Chandrakhani Pass Trek.