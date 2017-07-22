Tree BMC officials found healthy in February takes life of woman

The same Mother Nature that tenders us can be a deadly force. During a routine leisurely walk on Friday, a woman in Mumbai's Chembur area lost her life after being struck by a falling coconut tree. The incident happened after a spell of rains. The incident was caught on a nearby security camera.

In the video, the victim, Kanchan Nath, is seen in a blue T-shirt and black trousers, when the tree comes crashing on her. Kanchan falls on the ground and her body appears motionless. Passersby can be seen rushing to her rescue.

Injured Kanchan was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning.

The incident has given way to anger in the area especially after the fact came to the fore that an application to remove the tree was submitted in February this year. A fee of Rs. 1,380 was also deposited with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to cut the tree. However, the BMC officials had inspected the tree and told the applicant, one Avinash Pol, that it was still healthy.

Local councillor Asha Marathe has written to the BMC demanding action against the negligent officials. She has also demanded an inquiry against them.