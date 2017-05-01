Traffic jams in Srinagar: UMTC to conduct survey

The Jammu and Kashmir government plans to rope in the Urban Mass Transit Company (UMTC) limited for better traffic management in the city where commuters are facing frequent traffic jams.

UMTC will conduct a survey of various congested spots in the city.

"Government will hire UMTC for survey of traffic studies at various traffic congestion spots in Srinagar. Later, the company will submit a complete report to the state government for better traffic management plan," an official spokesman said.

At a meeting on Tuesday, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan directed the Roads and Buildings Department to complete all legal formalities with UMTC immediately so that the company will start the survey and submit the report in a time-bound manner.

The divisional commissioner also directed the SSP traffic to work in close coordination with UMTC so that they do not face any kind of difficulty while carrying out the survey, the spokesman said.