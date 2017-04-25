Traders suspend toll collection in Ghaziabad

Traders in Ghaziabad on Tuesday protested against the collection at Dasna toll plaza and freed the passage of vehicles for over an hour.



They staged a sit-in at the toll plaza and suspended the collection of toll on National Highway 24.



There was heavy police deployment at the plaza but the police personnel merely watched as the traders warned the collectors to stop the collection of toll within a month.



In a memorandum submitted to National Highways Authority of India site engineer R.K. Pandey and addressed to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the traders demanded immediate suspension of toll collection.



According to them, the toll was being collected illegally as its term had expired three years ago. The contractor collected the toll with the help of goons, the traders said.



Samyukt Vyapar Mandal President Ashok Bhartiya said the traders would open the barrier free to all if the collection did not stop before August 15.