To protect home buyers, UP to launch RERA website on Wednesday

The Uttar Pradesh government will launch the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) website here on Wednesday, officials said on Tuesday.

The website will be open for all and people can, at any point of time, verify details about the builders antecedents, including their registration number.

Mukul Singhal, Principal Secretary (Housing) said the website has been developed to ensure that people do not have to take rounds of offices to verify builder details and that at a click of a button they can have complete information on the builders from who he or she is planning to buy a property.

He also informed that as soon as the builder or developer feeds all the data relevant to his or her company, they would be given a unique identity number immediately.

Earlier, this process, would have taken a minimum of 45 days.

The officials of the Housing Department said that after initial delay the state was ready to implement RERA with immediate effect.