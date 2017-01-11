TN CM to visit AP for talks over Telugu Ganga water sharing

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is slated to visit the Andhra Pradesh capital Amaravati on Thursday for talks with his counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu over sharing of Telugu Ganga water.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister will visit Andhra Pradesh 's interim government complex at Velagapudi for a meeting at 1 PM with the AP CM, sources said on Wednesday.

Last week, Panneerselvam wrote a letter to Chandrababu seeking release of water to Chennai from Telugu Ganga project.

On the suggestion of Chandrababu, Panneerselvam is said to be visiting Amaravati for further discussions on the subject.

This is the first time a chief minister of Tamil Nadu is coming to Andhra Pradesh for a discussion on Telugu Ganga water as previously they confined only to writing letters.

Also, Tamil Nadu owes over Rs.400 crore to Andhra Pradesh as the former's share in the Telugu Ganga project.

"This agreement over cost-sharing dates back to the time of NTR-MGR. Tamil Nadu still owes us over Rs.400 crore and we will request the chief minister for that money," state Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu told reporters here this afternoon.

Meanwhile, sources said the two chief ministers might also discuss the latest political scenario in wake of the happenings in Tamil Nadu following J Jayalalithaa's death.