TMC protests against Modi's 'vendetta politics'

Trinamool Congress MP on Friday protested against the Narendra Modi government in the Parliament House complex on Friday, alleging that it was indulging in "vendetta politics" in a probe into a chit fund scam.



Half an hour before parliament was to meet for the day, the Trinamool Congress members gathered near the statue of Mahatama Gandhi shouting slogans against the Centre.



They said the Centre was harassing Trinamool leaders because the Mamata Banerjee-led party raised its voice against Modi's demonetisation policy.



On Thursday also, the TMC members staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha levelling the same charges against the government.



They also alleged that the Central Bureau of Investigation was being misused by the government.



TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was recently arrested in connection with an alleged chit fund scam of the Rose Valley company.

