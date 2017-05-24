TMC-BJP governments are similar forces in nature: CPI-M leader

Terming actions of Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government and the BJP-led central dispensation "similar in nature", the CPI-M on Friday said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's allegations of centre's "corruption, atrocities and harassment" were "equally applicable" to her government.



"The activities of the ruling parties at the centre and the state are similar. The only difference is that Banerjee runs a regional party while the forces at power in the centre are bigger, more dangerous and fascist in nature," Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) State Secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra said at a press conference.



"Whatever allegations Banerjee has made against the central government and the BJP, are all applicable to her party and government as well. Her party is resorting to these malpractices at the state level for last six years, while the force at the centre is doing it all over the country for the last three years since ascending to power," he added.



Terming Banerjee's speech on the Martyrs' Day event as "hollow" and "laden with false promises", Mishra said she has not addressed the major state issues like farmers' distress, unemployment and lack of industrialisation.



"Banerjee hasn't talked about the most important issues we are facing. She said there has been 12,000 farmer suicides in the country however till date she has not accepted a single incident of farmer's suicide in this state. Does she want to tell us that all the farmers in Bengal are happy and living a good life?" he asked.



"West Bengal has become a graveyard. The factories are getting locked out everyday. The people are loosing their jobs. The Chief Minister claims that she would create jobs for the people but the reality is something else," he complained.



Taking a swipe at the Trinamool Congress supremo for claiming her party is secular, Misra claimed only talks of secularism will not help the state and urged Banerjee to also start acting in a more secular manner.



"Banerjee talks about secularism but the stand of her government is not at all secular. She has not said a single word about how a state administration or a Chief Minister should deal with the issues of religion. It's time to act in a secular manner," he added.

