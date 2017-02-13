Time to reject MCD, recall Delhi government: Swaraj India

Swaraj India on Sunday said the time has come to reject the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, recall the Delhi government and reform the Lt Governor's working style.



In a 'Jawab do Hisab Do' rally called at Ramlila Maidan here, the participants drawn from all 272 municipal wards termed the governance of Delhi very distressing and raised slogans of "Teen Sarkar, Teeno bekaar" as they expressed their no-confidence against all three - the MCD, Delhi government and the Lt Governor.



At the rally, 11 different issues impacting the people of Delhi - youth and employment, women safety, liquor and addiction, sanitation, rural Delhi, street vendors, JJ colonies, unauthorised colonies, auto and taxi, transport and contract employees - were identified.



Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav said: "Today, we have gathered at the historic Ramlila Maidan, which has proven its power to form governments and if time demands, overthrow them as well. 'Jawab Do, Hisab Do' is a demand from the common citizens of Delhi seeking accountability and answers from its government.



"Not merely the state government, agencies that report to the centre - Delhi Police, DDA (Delhi Development Authority) continue to underperform. Sanitation and cleanliness are in a state of disrepair. Pollution levels pose a dangerous threat to all residents. 'Teen Sarkaar, Teeno Bekaar' is the disillusioned city's cry of agony."



Reminding the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of the 'Right to Recall' that the party had demanded at this very venue, Yadav said that on Sunday the people of Delhi had exercised that right to express no-confidence in them.



"Swaraj India will collaborate with honourable, committed and selfless candidates to contest the municipal elections in all 272 wards. Our message would be 'Saaf Dil. Saaf Dilli'," he said.

