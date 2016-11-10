Tight security in place for New Year's eve in Delhi

With pubs, restaurants and bars anticipating a crowded New Year's eve, Delhi Police is putting final touches to the security arrangements to avert any untoward incident tomorrow.



More than 2,000 security personnel, including from ITBP, CRPF, RAF, will be deployed at Connaught Place that will witness a huge crowd of revelers on Saturday evening, a senior police officer said.



Cops from Special Branch will also be present in plainclothes at restaurants to ensure that festivities go peacefully.



Entry will be restricted to Connaught Place post 8.30pm as residents of the area, with valid ID cards and families with invitation cards of restaurants or car parking stickers will be allowed, he said.



Groups of boys without any proof of booking at any restaurant won't be allowed entry. There will be five arrest parties and PCR vehicles will be patrolling the area.



Cops have also been holding meetings with pub and bar owners asking them to ensure that their CCTV cameras and hand held metal detectors and door frame metal detectors are in working condition.



They have also been asked to sensitise their waiters to be alert in case of any suspicious activity or persons.



Staff in plainclothes will be patrolling the venues to ensure that drugs are not being consumed in washrooms and linking areas.



The venues have also been asked to ensure that female guests, who are too drunk to drive or leave on their own, are escorted in cabs by the staff to their houses. Venues have also been instructed to ensure that the cabs are arranged for customers who are not accompanied by a sober driver or who are too drunk to drive on their own.



There will be different patrolling parties at the Inner, Middle and Outer Circle in Connaught Place.



There will be restrictions on exit of passengers at the Rajiv Chowk Metro station.



"The exit of passengers from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be permitted from 9 PM onwards on New Year's Eve. This is to enable authorities to maintain peace and law and order during the celebrations," a DMRC spokesperson said.



Passengers will be allowed to enter the Rajiv Chowk Metro station from 'F' and 'B' block side gates after 9 PM for boarding the trains, he said.



"Interchange facility between Line-2 (HUDA City Centre Samaypur Badli) and Line-3/4 (Dwarka Sec-21 NOIDA City Centre/Vaishali) will continue as usual at Rajiv Chowk Metro station till the end of revenue services," he added.



In south district, there will be extra security personnel and commandos deployed outside malls in Saket and Hauz Khas Village. Police has been holding meetings with mall managers and pub and bar owners requesting them to deploy additional security guards at the entry and exit points.



Similarly, other districts like south east and west, where there will be a number of house parties, will see a strong deployment of police personnel. In west district, Police Mitras will also be helping cops in maintaining law and order in the area.