Three overground militant workers arrested in Srinagar

Police on Sunday arrested three overground workers (OWGs) of militants in summer capital Srinagar and recovered an AK-47 rifle from their possession.



Police sources said here on Sunday that three OWGs of militants were arrested in Tengpora (Batmaloo) area of Srinagar city.



"They were arrested while moving in a car. One AK-47 rifle has been recovered from the possession of these OWGs," sources said.



OWGs are described by the security forces as facilitators of militants who arrange hideouts, ferry weapons and keep an eye on movement of the security forces to alert militants during crackdowns and search operations.

