  1. Home
  2. Cities

Three militant helpers arrested in Shopian

  • PTI

    PTI | Srinagar

    May 6, 2017 | 03:41 PM
militant, Kashmir, Shopian, Police

Police have arrested three alleged overground workers of militant outfits from Shopian district of south Kashmir and seized three hand grenades from them, officials said.

The three were apprehended by police during checking between Chekora and Hajipora villages in the district last evening, a police official said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Akeel Ahmad Malla, Asif Abdullah Wagay and Amir Hussain Ganaie, he said adding three Chinese hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

A case under Unlawful Activities (prevention) Act and Arms Act has been registered against the three, he added. PTI MIJ
 

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will Delhi Daredevils continue winning momentum when they host Mumbai Indians?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.