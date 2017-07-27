Three days left, just 47 builders come under RERA

With just three working days left for the registration under the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), on 47 builders have come forward so far for the same.

Most registrations have been done in the past three days, as only nine registrations were done till the end of last week, said senior officials. On the other hand, the office of RERA has decided to set up special help desks to cater more applicants till 31 July- the deadline for registrations.

As per the decision held, in a meeting at Punjab Urban Development Authority (PUDA) Bhawan in Mohali on Thursday, the counters would be set up at the Punjab Civil Secretariat-II in Sector 9 and PUDA Bhawan in Sector 62 as well. "The counters will also be open on Saturday and Monday for the convenience of Promoters and Real Estate Agents. Till date applications from 28 promoters and 52 Real Estate Agents have been received for registration," head of RERA-cum-Additional Chief Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Vini Mahajan said.

RERA has issued an appeal to the builders in which it said that all promoters and real estate agents in the state shall come forward and get their projects registered to avoid any kind of hurdles in their business. Mahajan said, this will also help them escape penalty as provided under Section 60-62 of Punjab Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act-2016.

She also revealed that Section 3-(1) of the aforesaid Act mandates all promoters in the state to get themselves registered under the Act. "In the event of failure to comply with the provisions of the Act, promoters cannot advertise, market, book, sell or offer for sale or invite intending buyers to purchase any kind of real estate in the projects promoted by them," she said.

Under the new law, besides, Section 9 (1) of the Act provides that no real estate agent shall facilitate sale or purchase of any plot or apartment or building in any real estate project without obtaining registeration from RERA.

The Act came into force on 1 May, 2017 and the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Rules, 2017 have been notified by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, on 8 June. The Act, Rules and the application form for registration have been uploaded on website: http://pbhousing.gov.in for public information.

