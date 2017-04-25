A three-day national Seminar on 'Regional Cultures and New Media Technologies’ will be organised at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study, Shimla from April 26.

“This seminar is an attempt to address the cultural continuum that lies between the local/immediate, the national capital or cultural production hubs and the many linkages in the vast web that connects them. The term ‘regional’ used here is not the same as ‘peripheral’ if one were to follow the mainstream vs margins discourse. The term ‘Region’ as inherently ‘unsteady’, ‘diffuse’ and are constantly reformulated by linguistic, cultural and geo-political communities,” an official said.

He disclosed that the seminar to be attended by 22 participants from all across the nation will be convened by eminent fellows of the Institute, Dr Bindu Menon M and Dr Ratnakar Tripathy.

The seminar also focuses on the empowerment provided by the digital media in the remarkable growth in the regional or local forms of cultural expressions he said, adding that this marks not only a shift from the analog format to the digital, but also the rise of the global web through the internet. The seminar also focuses on the advantage of the technology like laptops, cell phones gigantic video projections to achieve this.

The most striking example of this is the growth of Bhojpuri cinema and music among several other languages and dialects in the Hindi heartland and other regions such as the distant Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram or Malappuram in Kerala, he added.