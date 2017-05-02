The Pope of Freedom enlightens Delhi

An exhibition on Pope John Paul II and his pontificate titled The Pope of Freedom is being held at St Stephen’s College, University of Delhi.

The week-long event, organised by the Polish Institute New Delhi in collaboration with St Stephen’s College, opened on 27 April.

The exhibition showcases remarkable pictures of Pope John Paul II in the most noteworthy moments of his long pontificate and fragments of his speeches on freedom and other social issues given among others at the European Parliament, the UN General Assembly and in the Polish Parliament.

The event opened with a lecture by Joanna Pyłat, a Polish historian, author and co-author of several books. She highlighted Pope’s contribution to the freedom movements in Eastern and Central Europe.

Two documentary films on Pope John Paul II and the different phases and aspects of his pontificate were screened. One is John Paul II: I Kept Looking For You. The other is Testimony: The Untold Story of Pope John Paul II.

The exhibition, which opens at 10 am, aims to reflect upon the Pope’s illustrious pontificate marked by humility, generosity and affection, to the Indian audience.

The Polish Institute is a part of the Polish diplomatic mission to India with the aim of promoting and fostering an understanding of Poland's culture throughout the country in a spirit of mutual cooperation.

The exhibition closes on 3 May.