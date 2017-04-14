Tension prevails in UP village after Ambedkar statue desecrated

As caste-clashes engulf Saharanpur, tension gripped neighbouring Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday after a statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was desecrated.

The incident was reported on Tuesday from Rashid Ghar village in Uttar Pradesh when the locals spotted the damaged structure in Shamli district, a police officer said.

Within minutes hundreds of people gathered at the incident. Anticipating trouble, a police team was rushed to the spot.

Meanwhile, the authorities are repairing the statue while the police have registered a case against unidentified miscreants.

Security has been beefed up in the area, police added.

(With input from agencies)