Ten students were injured on Thursday in clashes with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore town, police said.



Students of a local higher secondary school "resorted to stone pelting" at the police and paramilitary forces in Sopore.



"Tear smoke shells were used to disperse the protesting students. Two students were arrested during the clashes", police said.



Students in the town were protesting against an Army officer who allegedly beat a woman three days back in the area.