Telangana assembly passes amendment to Land Acquisition Act

The Telangana assembly on Sunday passed amendments to the Land Acquisition Act sent back by the Law Ministry, amid protests by the Congress demanding a discussion on farmers' problems.



The amendments to the Telangana Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Telangana Amendment Act, 2016) were passed within 10 minutes in a one-day special session of both the Houses.



The legislative council will meet later in the day to pass the amendments.



As soon as the assembly began its sitting, Congress legislators were on their feet demanding a debate on the demand for remunerative prices to chilli farmers.



Speaker Madhusudhana Chary, however, said the sitting was being held with the sole agenda of passing the amendments and no other issue would be taken up.



Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, also the Revenue Minister, moved the amendments passed by voice vote without debate.



Immediately after this, the Speaker adjourned the House sine die. The Congress legislators remained seated in the House even after adjournment for some time to register their protest.



Later, leader of opposition K Jana Reddy told reporters that the assembly proceedings were conducted in an undemocratic manner.



He alleged that Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government was running away from debate on farmers' problems.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also staged a protest near the assembly building to condemn the government's attitude.



BJP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members were not invited to the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the assembly on Saturday citing their suspension earlier during the budget session.



BJP members staged a silent protest. Wearing black scarves, they marched from Gun Park to the assembly premises.



BJP leader G Kishan Reddy wondered how they could be prevented on ground of their suspension earlier.



BJP members were suspended on April 16 when they stalled the proceedings during the one-day special sitting called to pass a bill on increasing reservations for Muslims and Scheduled Tribes.



The Union Law Ministry earlier this week sent back to the state the Land Act for making "suitable amendments" to it.



The state legislature had passed the bill two months ago and the same was sent to the Centre for the President's assent.