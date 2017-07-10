Tejashwi Yadav likely to attend cabinet meeting

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is likely to attend the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday evening here, a Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said.

"Tejashwi Yadav will attend the cabinet meeting," legislator Lalit Yadav told the media. Three days ago, Tejashwi skipped an official function with Nitish Kumar in Patna.

This would be the second cabinet meeting after the crisis in the ruling Grand Alliance surfaced after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against Tejashwi Yadav on charges of corruption.

Sources in the ruling alliance on Tuesday said that leaders from the Janata Dal-United (JD-U), the RJD and Congress were in constant touch and trying to save the alliance.

Bihar has been in the grip of a political crisis after the JD-U asked Tejashwi Yadav to rebut in detail the charges hurled at him.