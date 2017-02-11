Tamil Nadu police enquire at beach resorts about AIADMK legislators

Tamil Nadu police on Saturday visited beach resorts near here to enquire about AIADMK legislators staying there, officials said.

The police action comes a day after the Madras High Court adjourned to February 12 its hearing on habeas corpus petitions filed by two advocates to trace two AIADMK legislators.

Legislators supporting AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala were taken in buses and made to stay in the resorts since Wednesday.

The state government counsel told the court that the legislators were not in illegal custody and asked for time to get instructions about their whereabouts.

The ruling AIADMK has a total of 135 legislators.

Acting Chief Minister O Paneerselvam's camp claims six legislators - including himself, while the remaining are part of Sasikala's.

On Friday, some AIADMK legislators belonging to the Sasikala camp told the media that they were staying in the resort on their own will and are not in captivity.