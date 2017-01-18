Tamil Nadu passes bill to legalise Jallikattu

Tamil Nadu on Monday passed a law legalising the conduct of Jallikattu - the popular bull taming sport - in the state which was banned by the Supreme Court in 2014.



The law now replaces the ordinance that was promulgated amending the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act on January 21.



An ordinance has a life of six months and it would lapse unless a law is passed to replace that.



The bill was moved by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselavam in the state assembly, and was passed quickly.



The law seeks to protect Jallikattu from legal challenges.



Earlier in the day, Governor C.H. Vidyasagar Rao told the assembly that the bill to replace the ordinance issued to enable holding of Jallikattu will be placed in the assembly immediately.



The passage of bill was welcomed by the Jallikattu activists.



Speaking to reporters, P. Rajasekhar, President of the Jallikattu Peravai, welcomed the law.



While the assembly took up the bill for discussion, former judge Hari Parandhaman explained the aspects in detail to the protesters for Jallikattu at Marina.



He assured the protesters that the law is a permanent solution protecting Jallikattu.



The law while legalising the sport also laid out various safety measures in favour of the bulls and the manner in which the sport should be held.



Meanwhile, the protesters have demanded a permanent solution -- amendment of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act by the central government removing bull from the list of performing animals.