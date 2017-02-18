Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami wins trust vote after chaos

After much brouhaha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Saturday won the vote of confidence in the state assembly, bringing an end to weeks of political uncertainty in the state.

Palaniswami, was on Thursday sworn in as Chief Minister and was given 15 days' time by Governor Vidyasagar Rao to prove majority on the floor of the house. He went for the test on Saturday and managed to win 122 voice votes.

Palaniswami belongs to the AIADMK faction led by party General Secretary VK Sasikala, who is in jail.

However, prior to the voting, the opposition led by DMK staged massive protests inside the Assembly as they tore papers, broke tables and even indulged in scuffles demanding a secret voting.

As tempers flared, Speaker P Dhanapal stalled the proceedings and was escorted out by marshals shortly after the House assembled to facilitate the floor test.

When the house convened later, DMK legislators were evicted from the assembly.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK rebel O Panneerselvam got a boost when Coimbatore North MLA Arun Kumar announced his decision to abstain from voting after Friday's decision by Mylapore MLA and former DGP R Natraj to vote against the government.

With the decision of the two, the Palaniswami camp is left with 122 MLAs in the 234-member House with one vacancy.

Ailing DMK supremo M Karunanidhi was not present in the House.

In another development, the Panneerselvam camp appointed Semmalai as the party whip in the assembly and sent a letter to the Speaker to this effect.

