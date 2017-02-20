Tamil Nadu CM announces closure of 500 liquor retail outlets

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday announced the closure of 500 state-run liquor retail outlets.

The announcement was part of late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa's promise to usher in prohibition in the state in a phased manner, Palaniswami said in his first formal press conference since his elevation as chief minister last week.

He recalled late chief minister's announcement in May 2016 on closing down 500 Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) retail outlets operated by state-owned TASMAC as part of her assembly poll promise on implementing prohibition.

The present closure of 500 IMFL outlets was among the first five orders Palaniswami signed as chief minister.

After being sworn in as the CM on February 16, Palaniswami had won the crucial confidence vote two days later.