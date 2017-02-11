'Talks for a merger between AIADMK factions are on'

A Tamil Nadu minister on Thursday described his party as one "without father and mother," and said people's aspirations for unity in the now divided AIADMK was being reflected among the leaders in both camps.

Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju said 'works' for holding the keenly anticipated merger talks between the two factions, led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his predecessor O Panneerselvam, respectively, were on.

"AIADMK is a movement without father and mother. Our Amma (mother-Jayalalithaa) is no more," he said.

"People and supporters want the party, which Amma built through her hard work, to be united. This aspiration is reflected among the leaders of both factions," he told reporters.

The senior leader exuded confidence that the AIADMK government will not only complete its term of five years but also retain power in the 2021 Assembly polls.

Asked whether the faction will follow suit on removing posters of AIADMK chief VK Sasikala from the party's district offices also, Raju said a panel has been formed to go into the matter.

Banners featuring Sasikala had been pulled down from the AIADMK headquarters here yesterday, a demand made by the rival Panneerselvam faction on Tuesday.

However, the AIADMK (Amma) faction said the banners were pulled in lines with a decision taken earlier and that it had nothing to do with Panneerselvam camp leader E Madusudanan's demand in this regard.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister D Jayakumar said the Amma faction was ready for the merger talks with the Panneerselvam camp.

"As mentioned earlier, the doors are open .. if they come for talks we are ready (to hold discussions)", he said.