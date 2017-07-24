A Howrah-bound bus was getting increasingly packed like a tin of sardines as more and more people boarded it en route a rally last week to mourn some martyrs.

As regular passengers were wondering when they would breathe easy, the bus emptied suddenly.

It stood near Alipore zoo and the temptation was too much for some of the rally-bound crowd from the districts to return without taking a close look at the denizens of the wild confined in cages and enclosures.

“Thank heavens for this joyful detour.” a passenger quipped.