It was a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh on Thursday as two cities, Indiore and Bhopal featured in the list of the top 10 cleanest cities in India with Indore claiming the numero uno spot.

Based on a massive pan-India survey, Swachh Survekshan 2017 rated cleanliness efforts put in by the municipalities in 500 Indian cities and the winners were announced by Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu.

While Indore bagged the top spot, Bhopal came second, Vishakhapatnam was placed third and the fourth position was held by Gujarat's Surat, Naidu told reporters at the National Media Centre here.

Mysore, which was first in the previous list of clean cities, was pushed down to the fifth place.

Tiruchurapalli was placed at sixth followed by the New Delhi Municipal Council area at seven, Navi Mumbai at eight, Tirupati at nine and Vadodara at 10.

The 'Swachh Survekshan-2017' ranked Gonda as the dirtiest city and Bhusawal in Maharashtra stands second-last in the ranking.

This was the second edition of the survey conducted since the launch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet cleanliness project to map it's success rate.