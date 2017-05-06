Suspensions in AAP: Shunted out for not shutting up

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has again grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. The AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is battling bribery charges levelled against him by ousted minister and former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief Kapil Mishra. The party’s wounds are growing deeper as their once-trusted leader (Mishra) pledged to expose the corrupt. However, this is not the first time that the party faced such a situation. Many leaders over the years faced suspension or expulsion for being vocal about the 'rot' in the AAP family.

Here, we are having a relook at some of the prominent leaders who raised their voice against the party brass and were shown the door.

Kapil Mishra dares his 'guru'

A day after demanding action against those involved in the ‘water tanker scam’, former Delhi Jal Board (DJB) chief Kapil Mishra was ousted from the party by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He had also accused AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of graft.

Mishra alleged he was sacked from the party as he mentioned the names of some AAP leaders in his report on the alleged Rs. 400-crore water tanker scam. Mishra also alleged he saw Kejriwal accepting Rs. 2 crore from health minister Satyendar Kumar Jain.

When Amanatullah Khan lost party's 'Vishwas'

Party MLA Amanatullah Khan was suspended from the party on 3 May for calling senior AAP leader Kumar Vishwas an “RSS-BJP agent”. Perturbed, Vishwas stopped himself short of quitting the party, seeking suspension of Amanatullah. A late-night meeting with Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia placated Vishwas. The matter ended with the suspension of Amanatullah from the party.

Sehrawat’s outburst invites the boot

The party suspended its lawmaker Devinder Sehrawat on 13 September 2016, after he aired his concern regarding alleged exploitation of women ticket-seekers. The AAP’s disciplinary committee suspended Sehrawat citing “a series of complaints against him” as the reason. "I saw disturbing reports about women being exploited in Punjab in return of promise of tickets. I am meeting people in Chandigarh to check the position on ground,” Sehrawat reportedly had written to the CM.

Favourites Yadav-Bhushan duo loses favour

Soon after the party swept the Delhi assembly elections in 2015, troubles started brewing in the party. Founding members Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan turned rebellious and accused Kejriwal of adopting dictatorial ways. After a month of the bitter verbal duel, the party’s disciplinary committee expelled the leaders for indiscipline and anti-party activities. Anand Kumar and Ajit Jha were also suspended for the same reasons.

When Punjabi singer played a different tune

Another AAP leader and Punjabi singer Jassi Jasraj was suspended from the party on 9 April 2016 for making ‘defamatory’ comments against the party’s brass. The AAP candidate from Bathinda in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Jassi was suspended for anti-party activities.