Surajkund International Crafts Mela to kick-off on Wednesday

A splash of colours, rhythm of drum beats and joie de-vivre are all set to merge here as the curtains go up on the annual Surajkund International Crafts Mela on Wednesday.



The mela is being hosted jointly by the Haryana Tourism Corporation and Surajkund Mela Authority, in collaboration with the Union Ministries of Tourism, Textiles, Culture and External Affairs.



For the 31st edition of the much anticipated fair, Jharkhand has been chosen to be the Theme State.



"The mela provides a rare opportunity to the Theme State to showcase its handicrafts, handlooms, performing arts, cuisine and its tourist potential to a vast cross-section of people in an impressive manner.



"Jharkhand's diverse crafts and dance forms will offer a veritable treat for visitors. Get ready to witness Jharkhand's rich culture, tradition and exclusive artefacts made by the artisans that are in great demand throughout the world," the organisers said in a statement.



At least 20 countries and all the states of India will be participating in the mela.



"The mela celebrates the unique diversity of Indian traditions and culture in an ambience, created to represent the ethos of rural India. Surajkund International Crafts Mela showcases some of the most exquisite handlooms and handicrafts of India. Handmade fabrics soaked in ethnic colours make an eye-catching display for the visitors," the organisers added.



A large number of national and international folk artistes and cultural groups will present daily performances at the two Chaupals (open-air theatres), located in the mela premises. Also, enthralling cultural evening programmes will be held at the main Chaupal during each of the mela evenings.



The cultural extravaganza will conclude on February 15.