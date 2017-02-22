Sunny Wednesday in Delhi

It was a sunny Wednesday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the weather office said.



The sky will remain clear during the day with mist at some places in the morning, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius.



Humidity at 8.30 am was 95 per cent.



Tuesday's maximum temperature was 25.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, and the minimum temperature was 16.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.