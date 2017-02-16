It was a sunny Thursday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded 13 degrees Celsius, normal for the season's average.



Met has forecast a partly cloudy day ahead.



The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.



"It was a sunny Thursday morning. The skies will be partly cloudy," said an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



Humidity at 8.30 am was 85 per cent.



Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded 27.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 9.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.