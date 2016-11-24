Sunny Monday in Delhi

It was a sunny Monday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 16.4 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.

"The sky will remain clear during the day with mist or haze in the morning," an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, the humidity at 8.30 am was 92 per cent.

Sunday's maximum temperature was 30.8 degrees Celsius, six notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was 15.6 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season's average.