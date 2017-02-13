Blue sky, sunny Friday in Delhi

It was a sunny Friday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, the weather office said.



The sky will remain clear throughout the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 26 degrees Celsius, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



Humidity at 8.30 am was 59 per cent.



Thursday's maximum temperature was recorded at 25.5 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, while the minimum temperature settled at 11 degrees Celsius, average for this time of the season.