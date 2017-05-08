Sunil Jakhar to formally take over as PPCC president on Wednesday

Veteran Punjab Congress leader Sunil Jakhar will formally take over as president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will be among those attending the event at the Congress Bhawan here, a party spokesperson said here on Monday.

AICC in-charge of Punjab Asha Kumari and co-incharge Harish Chaudhary will also be present.

A former Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader and a three-time ex-MLA from Abohar, Jakhar replaces Singh as the PPCC chief.

Jakhar, 63, has been hand-picked by the party high command to steer the restructuring of the Punjab Congress for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Singh, who led the party to a resounding victory in the recent assembly polls, had resigned from the post on April 12.



Jakhar has been actively raising farmers' issues in the state.