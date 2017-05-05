Sunil Jakhar is new Punjab Congress president 

Former Congress legislator party leader, Sunil Jakhar, was on Thursday appointed president of the Punjab Congress replacing Captain Amarinder Singh who has been elected chief minister.

Jakhar, son of former Union Minister Balram Jakhar, lost the Assembly elections held this February from Abohar Assembly seat which had successively represented in 2002, 2007 and 2012. He was defeated by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJ) candidate Arun Narang.

A senior Hindu leader, Jakhar is a staunch loyalist of Amarinder Singh. Names of PPCC senior vice-president Lal Singh and member of Parliament from Ludhiana, Ravneet Bittu, were also doing the rounds.

But Jakhar got the appointment as it was being felt that Hindus need to be given appropriate representation as they are believed to have voted for the Congress in large numbers in Assembly elections.

Congress won 77 of total 117 seats.

Jakhar's appointment is therefore an attempt to get caste equations in Punjab right for 2019 Lok Sabha elections.