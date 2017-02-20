Students plea against UGC notification: HC seeks JNU reply

Delhi High Court on Monday sought the respose of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on a plea by some students challenging a UGC notification which set a limit of eight students per professor for MPhil and PhD courses.



Justice V K Rao issued notice to the varsity and sought its reply by March 2 on the students' petition which claims that the May 5, 2016 notification of the University Grants Commission (UGC) "threatens to put their future in jeopardy" as they would not be able to find a supervisor.



The petitioners, represented by senior advocate Arvind Nigam, have contended that the notification not only affects the existing students, but would also result in fewer admissions in the current academic session, "thereby violating constitutionally mandated reservation norms".



Central government standing counsel Monika Arora, appearing for JNU, accepted notice and orally submitted before the court that the administration will not issue admission forms and prospectus for the next academic year till the next date of hearing on March 2.



Protesting against the UGC notification, students have blockaded the administrative block of the varsity since February 9 and are not permitting officials to enter the building.



Some students have also gone on a hunger strike to protest against the notification.