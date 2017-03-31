Students go on rampage in Allahabad University, torch vehicles

Students indulged in violence and arson on the Allahabad University campus here on Friday evening after a student leader was arrested.



As the news of the arrest spread, angry students vandalised varsity property, pelted police with stones and even set some vehicles on fire.



Police used mild force to disperse the irate students, arresting some student leaders in the process.



Security was beefed up on the campus, including deployment of Rapid Action Force, an official told IANS.



Police had earlier visited the campus to get hostel rooms vacated following a High Court directive.



Allahabad SSP Shalabh Mathur said they conducted searches at the hostels to weed out undesirable elements.



Mathur said the violence was contained and additional security forces deployed at the university.