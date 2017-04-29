  1. Home
Students clash with security forces in Srinagar

  • IANS

    IANS | Srinagar

    May 9, 2017 | 06:09 PM
Kashmir

Normal life came to a halt in Srinagar on Tuesday when clashes erupted between students and the security forces, police said.

Students from Women College and the adjoining S P Higher Secondary School bunked classes, came out on Maulana Azad Road and pelted stones at the police and CRPF. Police used batons and tear smoke shells to disperse them.

Kashmir has been witnessing student unrest since April 15 when security forces entered a college in south Kashmir's Pulwama district and roughed up students inside the campus.

