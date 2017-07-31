In wake of unrest at Tissa in Churah constituency, owing to conflict between communities, chief minister (CM) Virbhadra Singh has cautioned those who were flaring up the issue.

Addressing the gathering on the closing ceremony of the International Minjar fair sports prize distribution function at Chamba on Monday, he said, “The situation was under control, however, strict action would be taken against those who were flaring up the issue.”

Rumours spread faster than good words of mouth, and we need to refrain from spreading such rumours, he said, adding that the government would certainly take strict action against those who were involved in the loot and arson and damaging the public property at Tissa.

He charged that he has learnt that few people in opposition were also trying to create differences, leading to conflicts and I assure that the guilty would be brought to book.

The situation had gone tense in Tissa after the alleged rape of a minor by the school teacher. The irate mob, that belonged to one community, damaged some shops, burnt down Public Works Department Rain shelter and two kiosks at Tissa.

“Fairs and festivals were an inseparable part of our day to day life and needed to be preserved. Minjar fair was celebrated since from time immemorial and was an important fair of the state. We need to preserve it and pass the traditions and customs to the coming generations,” he said.

He said that inaugurations and foundation stones, which were to be performed by him in Tissa, were dedicated from Chamba Chauga not because he didn’t want go to Tissa due to unrest prevailing there, but he was running short of time and without chopper service he had to leave to Shimla.

Virbhadra Singh said that the classes in Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College Chamba would be started from 1 September, 2017 and the requisite staff had been posted.

He said, “This is an asset for Chamba and the people would be benefited by the expert medical services in the future. As many as 72 students have taken admission, which includes 13 Non -Resident Indians (NRIs) and 15 from rest of the country, besides others selected from All India Quota.”